Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds maiden poll roadshow in Delhi

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from East Delhi constituency Kuldeep Kumar for the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 27, 2024.

New Delhi: In her maiden roadshow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday said her husband is a “lion” and nobody can break him and make him bow down.



Through the sunroof of a car, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands as she garnered support for party’s candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

People lined the street, shops, and balconies of their houses and responded by waving back at her.

She called her husband “Bharat Ma ka Lal” who has been sent to jail for opening schools and mohalla clinics, and providing free electricity to the people of Delhi.

She raised the slogan ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ as the crowd joined her repeating the slogan that is mainstay of AAP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi.

The chief minister is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case.

“We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy,” Sunita Kejriwal said. “Your CM is a ‘sher’, nobody can break him or make him bow down.”

As Sunita Kejriwal’s carcade winded through narrow lanes, a large number of AAP supporters, carrying the Delhi CM’s cut-outs, waved the party’s signature blue and yellow flags, and raised slogans like “Jail ke tale tutengey, Kejriwal chhutengey”.

The rally witnessed a heavy deployment of security personnel and the use of drones.

The local leaders from the AAP’s alliance partner Congress also attended the roadshow with their supporters.

Sunita alleged that her husband, who took 50 units of insulin before his arrest on March 21, was

deprived of the crucial medicine in the jail.

“His insulin was stopped after he went to jail and his sugar level reached to 300 (mg/dl). This may affect his kidney and liver. Do they want to kill Kejriwal,” she said without naming anyone.

“I know you love Kejriwal a lot that is what offends them. What is his offence? He made power free, opened schools for your children, made bus ride free for women, opened Mohalla Clinics and now he will provide Rs 1,000 to women. That is why they arrested him,” she said.