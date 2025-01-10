Arvind Kejriwal slams Parvesh Verma over MCC violation

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have raised serious allegations against BJP leader Parvesh Verma for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. They accused him of distributing bedsheets, glasses, and cash to sway voters, while questioning the Election Commission’s (EC) lack

of action.

Kejriwal took to social media, saying, “Just yesterday (Thursday), we had filed a complaint with the Election Commission about blatant distribution of cash, job registrations, and glasses. And now, they’ve started distributing bedsheets in broad daylight. Will the Election Commission dare to act, or is it helpless before the BJP?”

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed strong disapproval, stating, “Parvesh Verma is openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. When he distributed spectacles under the pretext of a health camp, he did so openly and tweeted about it. When he distributed cash for votes at his home, he didn’t hide it. Instead, he did it brazenly.” Atishi added that Verma’s actions were clear evidence of the BJP’s lack of vision and that the party was resorting to vote-buying tactics.

Atishi also criticised the voter manipulation in the constituency, noting that between December 15 and January 8, there had been an unusual surge in voter registration applications, with 13,000 new registrations and 5,500 deletions. “It’s clear that it is impossible for 15,000 people to move to a small area of New Delhi from different parts of Delhi and the country within three weeks,” she said, calling the large-scale changes in the voter list a sign of fraud.

The AAP leaders have met with the Election Commission, urging them to take strict action against these violations and electoral manipulations.