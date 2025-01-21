Arvind Kejriwal pledges to set up ‘Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board’

New Delhi: In a major announcement aimed at uplifting the Dhobi community, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pledged the formation of a ‘Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board’ if the AAP government is re-elected. Highlighting the community’s vital contributions to Delhi’s economy and the challenges they face, Kejriwal announced seven guarantees to support their livelihoods and welfare.

Speaking at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal said, “The Dhobi community faces numerous issues, but they have no single platform to present their concerns. By establishing the Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board, we will provide a dedicated space where they can voice their issues and suggestions. This board will also formulate policies to uplift the community and improve their profession.”

One of the key promises was to regularise press stands (ironing spots) across Delhi, which currently face harassment due to lack of recognition. “Many Dhobis are harassed because their press stands are not regularised. We will address this issue immediately,” Kejriwal assured.

He also announced the resumption of the licensing process for Dhobis, which had been stalled for years. “Dhobis work hard but earn very little. It is unfair that they are charged commercial rates for electricity and water. We will ensure that electricity and water for Dhobis are charged at domestic rates,” he added.

Kejriwal further promised quality education and scholarships for children of Dhobi families, skill training for youth, and welfare schemes for elderly Dhobis. “We will also ensure that the community is informed about all Delhi government schemes so they can benefit fully,” he emphasised.

Ravi Kumar, President of the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha, expressed gratitude for the initiative. “This announcement is a long-awaited step for our community. The establishment of the welfare board will ensure we have access to Delhi government schemes and a system to address our challenges,” he said.

This announcement adds to the series of guarantees made by Kejriwal ahead of the elections, including free education, healthcare, and financial assistance to various communities. With these promises, AAP aims to consolidate its support among Delhi’s working-class communities.