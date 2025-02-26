Arvind Kejriwal not going to Rajya Sabha, media speculations baseless: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar

New Delhi: Amid speculations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking a Rajya Sabha seat, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dismissed the claims, calling them "absolutely wrong." "Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha. As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are absolutely wrong. Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat...," she said. The speculation began after the Aam Aadmi Party's nomination of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjiv Arora as the candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election. It was speculated that the RS seat held by Sanjiv Arora would go to the AAP convenor.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday targeted the BJP, alleging that BR Ambedkar's photo has been removed from all government offices, including the CM's office and the Vidhan Sabha. He claimed the new BJP-led government had hurt millions of followers of BR Ambedkar when it removed a photograph of the country's first Law Minister from the office of the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier in his X post, the former Delhi Chief minister wrote, "The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb". The AAP supremo further requested the BJP not to remove Ambedkar's photo, saying, "I have a request to BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Babasaheb. Let his photo remain there." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, displaying a photo of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. This occurred on Tuesday when the BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Excise Policy. Amidst heavy sloganeering, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 21 MLAs till February 28. He further informed that a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) comprising 12 to 14 members from both the ruling and opposition parties will be formed soon.