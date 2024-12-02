Arvind Kejriwal meets shootout victims in Tilak Nagar, calls for action on rising crime

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Tilak Nagar market on Sunday to express solidarity with the victims of recent shootouts, calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action to curb the growing crime wave in Delhi. Kejriwal highlighted the increasing incidents of extortion and violence targeting businesses and the alarming involvement of youth in criminal activities.

Addressing the media after his visit to the market, Kejriwal recounted the chilling details of a recent shootout at Singla Sweets, a popular shop in Tilak Nagar. “A few months ago, two individuals on a motorcycle arrived and started firing bullets at Singla Sweets,” he said. He revealed that the owner had received a Rs 2 crore extortion demand before the attack, and despite reporting the threat to the police, the violence still occurred. “After the incident, the owner received another threatening call stating, ‘You didn’t pay the money, so you had to face this consequence. Now pay up, or worse can happen to you,’” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also drew attention to another shootout at Fusion Car Showroom, where three gunmen fired 22 rounds and left behind a note linked to a gangster. “Two or three days later, the showroom owner received a call demanding Rs 5 crore,” he said. He expressed concern over the rising number of extortion cases in Delhi, pointing out that 160 such calls were officially recorded this year alone. “An extortion call is made every other day. Today, businesspeople in Delhi live in fear and anxiety,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader also warned that the climate of fear is impacting Delhi’s economy. “I have spoken to many people who are considering relocating their businesses to other states. If businesses shut down, where will our children go? This will inevitably lead to unemployment,” he said. Kejriwal stressed the need for urgent action to protect Delhi’s youth, many of whom are being lured into crime by gangsters.

“These gangsters are exploiting teenagers, some as young as 17, by using them as shooters,” he said, calling for stronger efforts to break this cycle of violence.

The AAP leader also criticised the police for failing to protect victims, citing the case of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who received death threats from gangsters. “This sends the wrong message that if you receive threats or face a shootout and dare to report it, you might end up being the one arrested,” Kejriwal said.

He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for Delhi’s law and order. “We seek no political agendas here, just peace and security for the citizens of Delhi,” Kejriwal concluded.