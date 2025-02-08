Arvind Kejriwal holds crucial meeting with AAP candidates

New Delhi: As Delhi’s election results draw closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on high alert, countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged attempts to influence AAP candidates. In a crucial meeting with all 70 AAP candidates, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal outlined a strategy to confront BJP’s “Operation Lotus,” which has seen offers of ₹15 crore and ministerial positions to several AAP candidates in exchange for switching sides.

Kejriwal expressed confidence that AAP is poised to retain power in Delhi, urging candidates to stay focused. He reassured them, saying, “AAP will stand firm against any attempts to undermine the mandate given by the people of Delhi.”

In a subsequent media address, senior leader Manish Sisodia denounced the BJP’s tactics, accusing them of relying on money power and intimidation. “This abusive party (gali-galauj party) has resorted to disgraceful tactics even now, but after Saturday, their entire game will be over,” Sisodia asserted.

Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai echoed similar sentiments, stating that AAP is set to win more than 50 seats in Delhi, with around 7-8 seats facing tough competition. “The feedback from candidates clearly indicates that AAP is set to win more than 50 seats in Delhi, with around 7-8 seats witnessing tough competition,” Rai added. He also called out the BJP for attempting to manipulate public perception through exit polls, which he claimed were part of a larger psychological operation.

Rai further revealed that some AAP legislators had been approached by BJP representatives. He shared an incident involving AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpuri, who reported receiving a WhatsApp call from an individual claiming to represent BJP leader Parvesh Verma. Ahlawat said, “The caller vaguely replied that ‘some other benefits’ could be arranged,” offering him a ministerial position if AAP failed to form the government. Despite these tactics, AAP remains resolute, focusing on a fair and transparent vote-counting process to secure victory in Delhi.