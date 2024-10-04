Arvind Kejriwal gets new address at Ferozshah Road

New Delhi: In a significant political gesture, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Chief Minister of Delhi, will vacate his official residence Friday, opting to temporarily stay at the home of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Ashok Mittal. His new address will be at 5 Ferozshah Road in New Delhi. This decision comes in light of the upcoming elections, as Kejriwal prepares to seek re-election.



AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the move during a press conference, highlighting Kejriwal’s commitment to integrity. “His decision to step down and vacate the official residence reflects his belief in the sanctity of the public mandate,” Bharadwaj stated. Despite having no legal obligation to resign following a recent Supreme Court ruling, Kejriwal made the moral choice to step aside, a decision that has garnered widespread admiration from his supporters.

Bharadwaj elaborated on Kejriwal’s reasons for resigning, saying, “When Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, he wasn’t under any obligation to resign as Chief Minister. But there was a burden on his conscience.” He noted Kejriwal’s dedication to public service, which has been a hallmark of his political career. “Upon being granted bail, Kejriwal resolved not to retain the position of Chief Minister until re-elected by the people of Delhi,” Bharadwaj added.

Following his resignation, several AAP leaders and supporters extended offers for Kejriwal to stay at their homes. However, he chose to remain within the New Delhi assembly constituency, which he represents.

Dr. Mittal expressed his happiness at hosting Kejriwal, stating, “It is my privilege that Arvind Kejriwal has chosen my home to stay in.” He revealed that after Kejriwal’s resignation, he learned that the former Chief Minister had no place to live.

“I invited him to be my guest at my Delhi residence, and it brings me great joy that he accepted,” Mittal shared.

The MP emphasised the support Kejriwal enjoys among the AAP ranks, noting that many party members extended similar invitations. “Not only me, several leaders and workers of our party also invited

Arvind Kejriwal to stay at their homes,” he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Mittal expressed confidence in Kejriwal’s return to power, stating, “The people of Delhi will once again give a resounding majority to Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming elections, and he will return as the CM of Delhi.” His remarks underscore the anticipation and optimism within the party as they prepare for a renewed electoral campaign.