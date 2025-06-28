Artificial rain now, original idea was Kejriwal’s: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of political hypocrisy over its sudden endorsement of the “artificial rain” project, a proposal once mocked by the saffron party when it was suggested by former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference on Thursday, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the BJP-led Delhi government, saying, “When Arvind Kejriwal proposed artificial rain to combat pollution, the BJP dismissed it as fantasy. Today, they’re trying to implement the same project while taking credit for it.” Bharadwaj claimed the central government had earlier denied permissions for artificial rain during AAP’s tenure, but “now that BJP is in power, all approvals have been granted overnight.” He questioned the timing of the project, stating, “They announced artificial rain when there were already clouds over Delhi. If it rains naturally, they’ll claim credit for artificial rain.” He ridiculed the move, saying, “Now there are no clouds and no artificial rain either. Eventually, when it does rain on its own, they’ll claim it was because of their efforts. This is just cheap publicity.”

Criticising the decision to pilot the project during monsoon season, he added, “Scientists have said such a pilot should be done in October or November to reduce pollution. Who is the BJP trying to benefit by doing this now?” Bharadwaj also alleged manipulation of pollution data.