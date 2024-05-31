Arrested doctors now face JJ Act charges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has added sections of the juvenile justice law to the FIR registered in

connection with the fire at a children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar that killed six newborns, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born

Child Hospital on Saturday night.

Its owner Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash, who was on duty at the time of the incident, were

arrested on the basis of the FIR, according to the authorities.

They said sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act have been added to

the FIR.

Following their arrest, the doctors were in three-day police custody, which ended Thursday.

They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court here.