Arrangements made for water & grains for birds, small animals on SC premises

New Delhi: As Delhi registers record-high temperatures amid the blistering heat wave sweeping the city, arrangements have been made on the Supreme Court premises for adequate water for birds and small animals.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed that vessels with water and grains be placed on the premises for birds and small animals

such as squirrels, an apex court official said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud had earlier identified the places where such facilities were to be arranged, he said.

The Chief Justice also directed the officials concerned to ensure constant supply of water and food at these places, he added.