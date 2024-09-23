Around 65 kg of firecrackers seized in city, man arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling firecrackers in the national Capital, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, night patrolling duty officers in Nihal Vihar reached near a coal vending stall and noticed a black Scorpio car going towards Sunday Bazar.

“On finding it suspicious, they signalled the vehicle to stop and found four plastic bags kept on the rear and middle seats,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

While one person was nabbed, two others travelling in the vehicle managed to escape. Upon further inspection, the team found 65 kg of firecrackers inside the plastic bags and seized them, he said.

The arrested accused, Rohit, told police that they purchased the firecrackers from Ghaziabad. Teams have been formed to nab the other two accused, the officer said.

The Delhi government has recently banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital to combat air pollution in the coming winter season. The ban will remain in force till January 1, 2025.