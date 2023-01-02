Around 5,000 seats remain vacant across Delhi University colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has failed to fill all the 70,000 seats in the current academic session despite its best efforts, as seven per cent seats across all its colleges remain vacant.



Saturday was the last day of admissions at the university for the 2022-23 academic session. Around 65,000 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses this academic session, an official said.

He added that the university has inducted 11,300 postgraduate students in various courses.

"We have been able to fill around 65,000 seats across 70 colleges for the academic session. Today was the last day of admissions," DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

This is the first time that the university admitted students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), giving up the old practice of taking admissions on the basis of the students' Class-12

score.

Through the new admission process, the DU has admitted students in 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and

centres.

The university had unveiled an online platform in September for seeking admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), 2022.

The admissions through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.