Around 390 sanitation workers regularised

New Delhi: Around 390 sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been regularised on Thursday by Delhi Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Mayor, Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.



While handing over the appointment letters, Bharadwaj claimed that this was happening for the first time that the ‘nala beldars’ have been regularised.

He congratulated the employees who got regularised and hoped that others follow suit, while condemning the class distinction within the government, pointing out that the appointment letter of the MCD said “Class IV employees are being regularised”.

“The country will move forward only by taking the poor and the common man forward. The country will move forward when the common man gets good healthcare facilities, children get good and affordable education, people get social security. When he falls ill, he should not be afraid of who will pay his hospital bill and who will pay his children’s school fees,” he added.

The Mayor also addressed the gathered audience, “MCD has no existence without sanitation workers. Safai

karamcharis are the backbone of the corporation. We can make policies and strategies at the headquarters but employees of the corporation can implement those plans on the ground.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal was slated to attend the event.

Bharadwaj said CM Kejriwal was to come to this programme on Thursday but due to some reason he could

not come.