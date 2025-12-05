Arogya Kendras power up Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi’s health infrastructure has received a major boost with the recent inauguration of several Ayushman Arogya Kendras across the Capital. These centres, aimed at bringing quality primary healthcare closer to citizens, are designed to provide timely doctor consultations, essential medicines, vaccinations, maternal and child healthcare, and routine diagnostic services all free of cost. With the expansion, local communities now have easier access to medical support without needing to travel long distances or depend on overcrowded hospitals.

Each Ayushman Arogya Kendra functions as the first point of contact for individuals seeking preventive and basic curative services. The initiative emphasises regular health check-ups, early disease detection, and seamless referral linkages to higher medical facilities whenever needed. By strengthening neighbourhood-level healthcare delivery, these centres play a crucial role in reducing patient load on secondary and tertiary hospitals.

A senior health department official expressed confidence in the initiative, stating, “Ayushman Arogya Kendras are transforming the way primary healthcare is delivered in Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that every resident especially senior citizens, women, and children can access essential medical services within walking distance.”

Local community response has also been encouraging. A frontline health worker posted at one of the newly inaugurated centres shared, “People feel relieved that they can get consultations, medicines, and vaccinations without long queues or expenses. The footfall has increased every week, which shows that these services were truly needed.”

The centres are also integrating digital health records and promoting awareness on hygiene, nutrition, and lifestyle diseases an important step in preventive healthcare. Outreach activities, counselling, and regular health camps further strengthen community engagement.

As the network of Ayushman Arogya Kendras expands, Delhi is moving closer to achieving accessible and equitable healthcare for all. The initiative marks a significant step towards a more inclusive health system, ensuring that timely medical assistance is available right within every neighbourhood.