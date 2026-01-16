Army Day: CM Gupta praises NCC cadets

New Delhi: On the occasion of Indian Army Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, praising the discipline, unity and patriotic spirit of NCC cadets and assuring improved facilities for their training and development.

The Chief Minister was accorded a Guard of Honour and witnessed an impressive march-past, brass band performances and cultural presentations by NCC cadets. She also visited the Flag Area, where cadets from 17 NCC Directorates across the country showcased exhibitions reflecting national values, civic responsibility and nation-building.

Addressing the cadets, Gupta said the NCC has played a crucial role in shaping disciplined and responsible citizens. “The NCC has, for decades, instilled discipline, unity, a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth. Cadets from different states, languages and cultures come together to reflect the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” she said.

She also visited the Hall of Fame, where she reviewed exhibitions highlighting the NCC’s history, training framework, Yuva Aapda Mitra initiative and drone training programmes. Interacting with cadets from across the country, the Chief Minister encouraged them to continue serving the nation with dedication. The event was attended by NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats and senior NCC officers. Describing the visit as deeply inspiring, Gupta said, “The synchronised march-past, the fluttering Tricolour and the enthusiasm of the

cadets made me feel the heartbeat of the nation. This will remain one of the most cherished experiences of my life.”