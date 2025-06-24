Arms trafficker linked to Arsh Dalla gang nabbed: Cops

New delhi: Delhi Police has arrested an arms trafficker linked to the Arsh Dalla gang and recovered four semi-automatic pistols from his possession from Okhla area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Ekamjot Singh Sandhu (18), hailing from Sardulgarh in Punjab, was nabbed near ESI Hospital in Okhla, while he was en route to supply weapons to gang members in Punjab, he said.

“Sandhu, was an active member of the Arsh Dalla syndicate, a group engaged in criminal activities across Punjab and other states. He had a longstanding rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Sharma said.

The officer said that inputs were received regarding the movement of arms traffickers associated with the Arsh Dalla gang. Ekamjot, was later identified and he had allegedly procured firearms from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

“On June 18, a police team received a tip-off that Sandhu was transiting through Delhi to supply weapons to an aide of Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma Bhikhi, a close associate of the gang’s foreign-based handler Babbu Dalema,” she added.

A trap was laid near the ESI Hospital bus stand where the accused was intercepted around 10.05 pm. A search of his backpack led to the recovery of four pistols, along with three spare magazines, police said.

During interrogation, Sandhu confessed that he was in contact with Babbu Dalema, a UAE-based handler linked to the Arsh Dalla group. Dalema allegedly arranged his induction into the gang and facilitated his connection with Paramjeet Singh, a Punjab-based operative.

Pamma is also associated with Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, a category “A” gangster who was shot dead in Canada in 2023, by the members of the Bishnoi group.

“Sandhu, who has no prior criminal record, was keen to rise within the gang’s ranks and had agreed to carry arms consignments to gain the trust of senior operatives,” the Additional DCP said.

Further questioning is ongoing to identify the forward and backward linkages in the interstate arms supply chain.