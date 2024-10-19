Arms trade syndicate busted, one arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has dismantled an interstate syndicate involved in illegal firearms trafficking with the arrest of a key member.

The accused has been identified as Tegwinder Singh alias Jagga (25), son of Surjit Singh, a resident of Patti Khooiwali, Amritsar, Punjab.

According to the police, the operation followed a months-long investigation into the syndicate’s activities. Special Cell officers had received intelligence about gangsters in Delhi/NCR acquiring firearms from Madhya Pradesh-based suppliers. After over two months of surveillance, some members of the syndicate were identified. On October 11, a tip-off was received that Singh had procured a consignment of firearms from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, and was en route to deliver them in Delhi.

A raiding team was quickly assembled, and a trap was set near Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB Road, New Delhi.

At approximately 4:30 pm, Singh was spotted near Tughlakabad Fort and arrested. Upon search, the firearms and magazines were discovered in his possession.

Six firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore, along with extra magazines, and three single-shot pistols, were recovered from Singh. These weapons were allegedly intended for criminals and arms traffickers operating in Haryana, Punjab,

and Delhi/NCR.