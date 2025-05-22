Arms supplier in Ashok Vihar murder caught

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for the sensational cum murder case registered at the Ashok Vihar Police Station.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Manoj alias Rocky (33) resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused is accused of supplying arms and ammunition to an associate, identified as Faiyaz alias Alan, who allegedly opened fire during the robbery that left a cash courier dead.

Following the crime, Rocky evaded arrest by frequently changing residences, switching off his phone and using a secondary SIM card registered under a false identity.

The operation was spearheaded by Inspector Kashmiri Lal, under the supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad.

The task force included Sub-Inspectors Layak Ali and Randhawa Yadav, Head Constable Radhey Shyam, Women HC Ruby, and Constables Manjeet and Manish.

After meticulous analysis of technical data, CCTV footage, and local intelligence, the team traced Rocky to a hideout in Ghaziabad, where they conducted a dawn raid and took him into custody without incident.

During interrogation, Rocky admitted to providing a country-made pistol and ammunition to Faiyaz, who allegedly used the weapon in the Ashok Vihar attack.

Police seized the weapon cache and additional mobile phones believed to contain evidence of his criminal network.

Rocky was formally arrested under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bombay Police Act for abetting a dacoity-cum-murder and transferred to the Ashok Vihar Police Station, where an FIR has been registered under sections 103(1) and 109(4) of the BNS Act.

Rocky, with a decade-long criminal record, is on trial for a robbery-cum-murder and faces charges in a 2016 theft case. Linked with other wanted criminals, two of whom remain absconding, he is part of a broader network under active investigation by the

Crime Branch.