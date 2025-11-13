Arms supplier held with cache of illegal firearms in Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 27-year-old arms supplier with a large cache of illegal weapons and ammunition following a raid in Rohini.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Aligarh, Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended near Mahadev Chowk, Sector 30, after the police received a tip-off about his activities.

Officers recovered 14 illegal firearms — including six semi-automatic pistols and eight single-shot pistols — along with 56 live cartridges and four extra magazines from his possession.

The operation was launched after Head Constable Sandeep Sangroha received information about an arms supplier providing weapons to gangs operating across Delhi-NCR.

Police said Gaurav sourced arms from a Madhya Pradesh supplier linked to earlier cases. Unemployed and in debt, he joined the racket this year.

Raids continue to trace associates and recover more illegal weapons.