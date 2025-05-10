Arms supplier & Azim gang member nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an interstate illegal arms supplier and active member of the Azim Gang, following a tip-off from an anonymous source.

The accused, identified as Ubaid Qureshi, a resident of New Mustafabad, Delhi, is a history-sheeter from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and a known rival of the Chhenu Pehlwan Gang. He was apprehended near Hotel Nirmal Mahal in the Paharganj area on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence developed through technical surveillance, a team led by Inspector Sandeep Singh and supervised by ACP Anil Sharma laid a trap. Around 2:10 pm, Qureshi arrived at the location in an auto-rickshaw.

Upon identification by the informer, he attempted to flee but was swiftly intercepted and arrested.

A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. An FIR under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station.

During interrogation, Qureshi disclosed his long-standing criminal involvement. Originally a truck driver in 2000, he later entered drug trafficking and joined forces with Arshad, an associate of gangster Azim. In 2019, he survived an assassination attempt by the Chhenu Pehlwan Gang, which resulted in an FIR at Dayalpur Police Station.

Qureshi has a criminal record spanning at least 13 cases in Uttar Pradesh and 9 in Delhi, including charges of robbery, snatching, motor vehicle theft, and multiple Arms Act violations. He is listed as a history-sheeter at PS Kotwali, Sambhal.

The Cyber Cell is continuing its investigation to uncover further links and collaborators in the illegal arms network.