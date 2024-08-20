Arms supplier arrested for VHP Nangal unit president’s murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a key arms supplier linked to the high-profile murder of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Nangal Unit President.



The deceased was identified as Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Nangal Unit, however, the accused was identified as Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal (22) a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the police, the arrest was the result of a meticulously coordinated joint operation between the Special Cell, South Western Range, and the National Investigation Agency.

This collaboration, marked by exceptional teamwork and the timely exchange of intelligence, culminated in the capture of Dharminder Kumar. He is accused of procuring the weapons used in the assassination of Bagga from Madhya Pradesh.

The murder of Vikas Bagga took place on April 13, when unidentified gunmen shot him dead at his confectionery shop in Nangal, Punjab.

The shocking nature of the crime, coupled with Bagga’s high-profile status, prompted an immediate and intensive investigation.

The case was initially registered at the Nangal police station in Rupnagar district. However, due to the gravity and complexity of the case, it was transferred to the NIA in May 2024 for a more comprehensive investigation.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when the Special Cell, South Western Range, received specific intelligence regarding Kumar’s location. Acting on this tip, a team led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas, under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt, tracked Kumar to the Ludhiana area of Punjab.

Recognising the lead’s significance, the NIA was informed, leading to a joint operation by DCP Manoj C and SP NIA, Chandigarh. Kumar was arrested in Sherpur Kalan, Ludhiana, and confessed to his role in the illegal arms trade.

He admitted to procuring firearms from Madhya Pradesh for Bagga’s assassination,

following instructions from a Middle Eastern contact after his jail release in April

2024. Kumar, with prior Arms Act cases, is charged

under IPC sections 302, 34, 120B, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities

(Prevention) Act.