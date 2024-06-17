Arms & drugs trafficker nabbed near Delhi’s IP Park: Police

NEW DELHI: A man, allegedly involved in supplying drugs and illicit arms to criminals, was arrested here after he was found in possession of 10 pistols, officials said on Sunday.

Tarun Mehra (42), from Uttam Nagar, is reportedly engaged in his family’s gold export business to UK jewelers. He is linked to five criminal cases, including drug supply in Punjab and Delhi. DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara stated, “We arrested Mehra, an arms trafficker, on June 6 based on specific intel.”

Police received information that he was carrying ten .32 bore pistols in his car dashboard near Indraprastha Park’s main gate. “He’s involved in supplying drugs and illegal arms to criminals in Delhi and Punjab,” Godara added, noting that Mehra was apprehended by a raiding party.