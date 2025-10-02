Armed suspects with foreign links arrested

NEW DELHI: The Counter-Intelligence unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two criminals following an armed confrontation in the Kalindi Kunj–Jaitpur area.

An anonymous tip-off alerted the unit about the suspects, identified as Rahul (29), son of Ramphal, of Village Jurasi, Panipat, Haryana, and Sahil (37), son of Ramesh Kumar, of Jain Chowk, Bhiwani, Haryana.

Police said the duo were allegedly mobilised to carry out targeted killings in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai under instructions from foreign-based handlers. They had recently conducted reconnaissance of a prominent social media influencer in Bengaluru and Mumbai. A planned hit failed due to communication gaps, after which they were redeployed to Delhi as part of an organised crime syndicate. Investigators linked the suspects to the Godara–Charan gang, reportedly seeking notoriety in celebrity circles, citing a recent firing outside actor Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly.

On October 1, a trap was laid on Kalindi Kunj–Jaitpur Pushta Road. When signalled to stop, the suspects fired at police, who returned fire in self-defence, injuring both in the lower limbs before overpowering them. They were hospitalised, and an FIR registered.

Preliminary interrogation revealed a significant criminal history. Rahul is alleged to have been involved in multiple violent offences, including a triple murder in Yamuna Nagar in December 2024, and an earlier Arms Act case in Bikaner targeting a local extortionist.