Aradhya Porwal shines at Junior National Squash Championship

New Delhi: Aradhya Porwal, daughter of a Delhi Police officer, has brought laurels to the Delhi Police family by winning the title at the Junior National Squash Championship 2025 (Girls Under-17), organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India, in Chennai.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha congratulated Aradhya on her remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for her future pursuits. A dynamic and disciplined young athlete, Aradhya has consistently showcased her talent in squash, securing several national titles and medals at international tournaments.

According to the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), she has held the All-India Rank 1 in the Girls Under-17 category since July 2025, marking her as one of the country’s most promising young players.

Her latest triumph adds to an impressive career that includes representing India at the Asian Junior Championships in China (2023), Hong Kong—where she won a bronze medal—and South Korea (2025). She also competed in the World Junior Championship in Egypt in July 2025, finishing among the top 32 out of 125 players worldwide. mpost