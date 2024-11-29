AQI ‘very poor’ for 5th day

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, while the city recorded its coldest night of the season.

The minimum temperature dipped to 10.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, normal for this time of the year, according to IMD. The second coldest night of the season was recorded on November 21, with the temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius, while the third coldest night was on Wednesday, November 27, when the nighttime temperature dropped to 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 325 at 4 pm, a slight increase from 303 recorded on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). None of the 39 monitoring stations in the capital recorded air quality in the “severe” category, continuing the trend observed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The AQI had peaked at 419 on November 20, followed by readings of 371 on November 21, 393 on November 22 (Friday), 412 on November 23 (Saturday) and 318 on November 24 (Sunday).

On Thursday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged between “very poor” and “severe”, with PM2.5 levels at 150 µg/m³ and PM10 at 261 µg/m³. The main pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, pose serious health risks, as they can enter the lungs and bloodstream. The Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 21.6 per cent of Thursday’s pollution, while stubble burning accounted for 5.8 per cent on Tuesday.

Between September 15 and November 28, Punjab reported 10,855 farm fires, Haryana 1,380, and Uttar Pradesh 5,554, according to satellite data. The predominant wind speed was under 6 kmph, with light winds expected to continue into Friday, bringing moderate to dense fog in the morning. By afternoon, winds may reach 6 kmph, with the weather expected to remain clear. Delhi’s maximum daytime temperature was 27°C, slightly above normal. The IMD forecasts moderate conditions for Friday, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 10°C.