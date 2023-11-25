AQI turns ‘severe’ again; strictly implement curbs, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: As air quality turned severe again in the national Capital, Environment minister Gopal Rai chaired a crucial review meeting on Friday with officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).



During the meeting, Rai highlighted that scientific data indicates vehicular pollution contributes to 36 per cent of the pollution in Delhi, with an additional 31 per cent attributed to biomass burning.

Rai emphasised the need for stringent measures to combat these contributing factors. He declared, “The Transport Department and Delhi Police have been instructed to strictly monitor the ban under GRAP-III, and all concerned departments have been instructed to conduct special campaigns to prevent biomass burning.”

The ongoing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) restrictions will persist, with a continued ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (LMV). Rai stated, “If anyone violates it, a fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed under the Motor Vehicle Act-1988.” To enforce compliance, 84 teams from the Transport Department and 284 teams from the Delhi Police have been deployed.

While addressing the slight increase in pollution levels observed on the day of the meeting, Rai acknowledged that although stubble burning incidents have decreased, pollution levels continue to rise. In response to this, he outlined two key decisions.

The first involves strict implementation of the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, and the second directs various departments, including MCD, Revenue, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board, and DDA, to conduct special campaigns to prevent biomass burning.

Rai urged Delhiites to actively contribute to pollution control by reporting any activities that contribute to increased pollution levels. He stated, “If they see anyone doing something which causes pollution levels to rise, they should complain about it on the Green Delhi App.” The Environment minister’s comprehensive approach underscores the severity of the pollution challenge faced by the capital and the imperative for collaborative efforts to address the multifaceted sources of pollution.