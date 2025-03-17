AQI ‘satisfactory’ for second straight day

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded “satisfactory” air quality for the second straight day on Sunday, with an AQI of 99, according to CAQM.

On Saturday, the city saw its cleanest air between January 1 and March 15 in three years, with an AQI of 85. The maximum temperature was 31°C, three degrees above normal, while the minimum was 18°C. Humidity ranged from 60 to 42 per cent.

The IMD forecasts strong winds on Monday, with temperatures around 32°C and 17°C.