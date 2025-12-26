AQI improves briefly, turns ‘very poor’ by evening

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index dropping to the ‘poor’ category and averaging 292. However, the relief proved short-lived as pollution levels worsened again by evening, with the AQI rising to 332, placing Delhi back in the ‘very poor’ category, according to official data.

The brief improvement followed a spell of severe pollution earlier this week, when Delhi’s AQI touched 412 on December 23. Over the past two days, a gradual decline in pollution levels had been observed across several parts of the city, raising hopes of sustained relief before the evening deterioration. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s

Sameer mobile application showed that at 6.05 am, 3 monitoring stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality.