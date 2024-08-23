AQ-inspired terror module busted: Cops

NEW DELHI: In a major intelligence-led operation, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in collaboration with state police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, has successfully dismantled a terror module inspired by Al-Qaeda (AQ).



The module, which was reportedly under the leadership of Dr Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, was allegedly planning to declare a Khilafat and carry out major terrorist activities across India. As part of the operation, six suspects were apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were reportedly undergoing weapons training.

In addition, eight other suspects have been detained from various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for further questioning. The detained members are believed to have undergone extensive indoctrination and weapons training at different sites. The operation, which is still ongoing, has led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and incriminating literature from multiple locations.

So far, raids have been conducted at 15 places in Ranchi, one in Rajasthan, and one in Aligarh. Interrogations of the detained individuals are currently underway, with further arrests anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The authorities have indicated that additional details will be shared as the operation unfolds.