APS student’s death erupts in controversy, Army promises thorough investigation

The untimely death of a tenth-grade student from Army Public School has led to a storm of controversy, with allegations of harassment swirling around the institution.

The Indian Army and the School Management have responded with a promise of a thorough investigation and swift action.

The deceased, identified as Dhiraj, had reportedly

been facing harassment from school officials, according to his father, Hawaldar Sunil.

Sunil has accused the school principal, Malini Narayan, and a teacher, Radhika, of targeting his son and wife. These allegations have led to a First Information Report (FIR) being filed by the Delhi Police for abetment to suicide.

The Indian Army, in a statement, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and vowed to ensure a fair and expeditious investigation.

“The Management remains fully committed to ensuring a fair and expeditious investigation into this unfortunate incident,” they stated.

DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena, confirmed to the Millennium Post that an FIR has been lodged, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the matter. School Principal

Malini Narayan and Teacher Radhika may be called in for questioning as part of the investigation.

In a shocking twist, Colonel Mukul, who was assisting the victim’s family, posted on social media alleging that some officials had pressured the father into dropping the case. He expressed a loss of hope for justice, citing the father’s position as a serving soldier, which could make him vulnerable to manipulation by superiors.

Adding to the controversy, Sunil claimed that the principal had lied to the media about attending his son’s funeral in Uttar Pradesh, when in fact, it took place in Haryana. This discrepancy has raised further questions about the school’s handling of the situation.

The tragic incident has stirred emotions among parents and students, who gathered outside the school on Saturday evening to protest against the administration. They voiced concerns over the alleged harassment, which they believe led to the student’s death.