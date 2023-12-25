Appoint full-time members at DJB within a week: Atishi to CS

New Delhi: Delhi Water minister Atishi has raised concerns over the perceived stalling of projects at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to expedite the appointment of full-time members within a week.

In a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Atishi underscored the urgency of the situation. She stated, “Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is a critical civic utility for the people of Delhi, responsible for water and sewerage facilities. The most senior officials responsible for managing water supply and the sewerage network are currently vacant since mid-October.” Highlighting the lack of appointments since the incumbent members completed their tenure, Atishi emphasized the severe repercussions on ongoing projects. “Several projects have come to a standstill because technical approvals can only be given by these technical members,” she explained. The minister further alleged a bureaucratic shuffle that has delayed the recruitment process. She pointed out that files for appointing new members have been shuttling between the DJB, the Department of Urban Development, and the Services Department for the past two months. Both the Water and Urban Development Ministers claimed ignorance, asserting that it falls under the jurisdiction of the ‘Services’ Department.

Expressing her dismay, Atishi stated, “How is DJB supposed to provide water and sewerage facilities to the people of Delhi if it is kept bereft of senior administrators? At worst, this seems like a conspiracy to bring DJB to a standstill, and at best, it is sheer callousness towards the people of Delhi.”

In her directive to the Chief Secretary, Atishi called for coordinated efforts between the DJB, the Department of Urban Development, and the Services Department to ensure swift appointments.

“The Chief Secretary is directed to coordinate between all concerned stakeholders, DJB, Department of Urban Development, and Services Department and ensure that Delhi Jal Board has a full-time Member (Water), Member (Drainage), and Member (Finance) within 7 working days,” she insisted.