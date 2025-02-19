Appoint Dalit MLA as LoP: Swati Maliwal to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal has written an open letter to Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to appoint a Dalit Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Delhi Assembly.

Maliwal’s letter also recalled Kejriwal’s unfulfilled promise made during the 2022 Punjab elections to appoint a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister.

In her letter, Maliwal reminded Kejriwal of the importance of fulfilling his commitments to Dalit representation. She emphasised that appointing a Dalit MLA to the position of LoP would be a significant move towards social justice and equal representation. “Now, as the time has come to appoint the Leader of Opposition

in Delhi, this is an opportunity for you to stand by your words...,” Maliwal wrote.