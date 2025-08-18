Applications open for RIMC entrance exam

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education has invited applications for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance examination, scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 7, 2025. The circular specifies that candidates must be at least 11 years and 6 months old but not older than 13 years on July 1, 2026. Students born between July 2, 2013, and January 1, 2015, fall within the eligibility bracket. The test is open to both boys and girls.

Applicants must either be studying in Class 7 or have passed it from a recognised school at the time of admission. Application forms can be obtained online through the official link or by sending a demand draft of Rs.600. For SC/ST candidates with a valid caste certificate, the fee is Rs.555. Completed forms, along with supporting documents, must reach the Examination Cell of the Directorate of Education by October 15. Officials stressed that only original RIMC forms bearing the official hologram will be accepted; photocopies or unauthorized reproductions will not be considered.

RIMC, founded in 1922 as the Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College, is a prestigious feeder institution for the armed forces. Located on a 139-acre campus in Dehradun, the college accommodates around 250 cadets and maintains a 1:14 teacher-student ratio.

Admission is highly competitive, with only about 50 students selected nationwide each year in two batches. Candidates must not only clear the written test but also undergo a medical fitness examination before final admission.

Cadets follow the CBSE 10+2 science curriculum with added social sciences, undergo NDA-focused training, take biannual board exams, and gain a holistic exposure to military life at the college.