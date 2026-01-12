Applications open for plots in YEIDA’s Medical Device Park

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a new scheme for the allotment of remaining plots in its Medical Device Park being developed in Sector 28.

The scheme offers 22 industrial plots in three sizes — 1,000 square metres, 2,100 square metres and 5,940 square metres — and will remain open for applications till 11 February.

This is the second plot allotment scheme introduced by YEIDA in the current financial year for the Medical Device Park. So far, the authority has allotted 101 plots in the project, which is spread across around 350 acres.

In total, over 200 plots are proposed to be developed in five phases. At present, one manufacturing unit in the park has already become operational.

The Medical Device Park is being developed under a centrally sponsored scheme, with the Union government providing a grant of Rs 100 crore. The Centre has set a deadline of March 2026 for completion of the project. However, YEIDA has sought a one-year extension to finish the remaining development work.

As part of the project, 13 different types of common testing and research laboratories are proposed to be set up within the park. The tender process for procurement of equipment for these laboratories is currently underway. YEIDA is set to sign an agreement with BRIT to establish a gamma radiation laboratory at the Medical Device Park. After finalisation, an operator will be selected, with the facility supporting sterilisation and testing for medical device manufacturing.