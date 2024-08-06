Application deadline for YEIDA plot scheme extended to Aug 23

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has extended the deadline to submit applications for its residential plot scheme near Noida International Airport, said officials on Monday.



As per officials, the residential plot’s scheme was launched on July 5, offering 361 residential plots in Sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22 D. These plots range in size from 120 to 4,000 square meters, with 280 plots reserved for the general category.

“The decision has been taken in response to the high demand from applicants. The applications can be submitted till August 23 and the draw of the scheme has been postponed from September 20 to October 10. The extension of the deadline is expected to provide more people with the opportunity to apply for the scheme,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

YEIDA officials said that the maximum number of applications has been received for plots in the 120 square meter category, with 36,623 applications received for 84 plots. In the 162 square meter category, 24,358 applications have been received for 77 plots.

The 200 square meter category has received 1,203 applications for three plots, while the 300 square meter category has received 34,910 applications for 131 plots.

The 500 square meter category has received 5,894 applications for 400 plots, and the 1000 square meter category has received 2,360 applications for 18 plots. The 4000 square meter category has received 601 applications for eight plots.

Till now a total of 151,134 people have purchased the form to apply for the scheme, and 91,380 people have submitted their applications along with the required ten percent registration amount.

“The extension of the deadline and the postponement of the draw is a welcome move for those who were unable to apply within the original timeframe. The Yamuna Authority’s decision to accommodate the high demand for the scheme is commendable and demonstrates their commitment to providing affordable housing options to the public,” said a senior YEIDA officer