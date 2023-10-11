Apex Court collegium recommends 13 judicial officers, 5 advocates as judges of different HCs

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has recommended the names of 13 judicial officers for appointment as judges of different high courts.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended judicial officers Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court while refusing to endorse a judicial officer senior to them.

The collegium said the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, had on May 30 recommended the elevation of the judicial officers as judges of that high court.

The age of retirement for a Delhi Higher Judicial Service officer is 60 years, while for a high court judge it is 62.

With regard to Dudeja, the collegium said the Judgment Evaluation Committee has given ‘A’ rating to the judgments penned by the officer.

In another decision, the collegium recommended the names of five judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Kerala High Court. They are-M B Snehalatha, Johnson John, G Girish, C Pratheepkumar, and P Krishna Kumar.

It also recommended three judicial officers -- Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote-- for elevation as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Besides these, the apex court collegium endorsed judicial officer Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas for appointment as a judge of the Gujarat High Court, and elevation of judicial officers Biswajit Palit and Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha as judges of the Tripura

High Court.