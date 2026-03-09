Anurag Dobhal hospitalised after livestream crash near Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: Anurag Dobhal, a popular moto vlogger from Dehradun and a former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, was reportedly involved in a serious car crash in Ghaziabad while livestreaming on Instagram on Saturday evening. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, was reportedly driving his Toyota Fortuner at a speed of around 150–180 kmph while interacting with followers during the live session. During the broadcast, he appeared emotional and spoke about personal issues involving his family and ongoing mental stress.

According to officials, Dobhal was travelling from Dehradun towards Delhi when the accident occurred. While speaking during the livestream, the vehicle allegedly lost control and crashed into a road divider at high speed.

The impact reportedly caused the SUV to flip and land on the opposite lane of the highway heading towards Dehradun. The livestream ended abruptly seconds after the crash.

Surendra Nath Tiwari said that by the time police were informed, Dobhal’s friends and nearby people had already shifted him to a hospital in Meerut. He was later referred to another hospital in Delhi and is currently stable.

Prior to the accident, Dobhal had posted emotional messages on social media alleging mental harassment by family members and referring to disputes related to property and issues following his inter-caste marriage with Ritika.

During the livestream before the crash, he appeared visibly distressed and referred to the drive as his “final ride”.