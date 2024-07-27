Anti-ragging control rooms at DU

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will set up two joint control rooms to address ragging complaints ahead of the start of its new academic year, it said on Friday.

The control rooms, one each for the north and the south campuses, will remain operational between August 1 and 10 to facilitate smooth onboarding of students in coordination with the Delhi Police.

Plainclothes women police personnel will be deployed outside the university and each college campus to check untoward incidents, the university said in a statement.

From this year, it will observe Anti-Ragging Day on August 12 followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18, according to University Grants Commission instructions. The measures were formulated in a meeting of the university’s proctorial board and senior police officials on Thursday. The university has put up anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi in both campuses, it said.

The university has warned that any acts of indiscipline or ragging will be strictly addressed according to its regulations.

Students seeking paying guest accommodations must ensure their PGs are verified by local police, who will monitor safety and security. Police will act against offenders in ragging or eve-teasing cases.

Colleges and hostels must restrict outsider entry and form anti-ragging committees.