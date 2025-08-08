Anti-drug portal triggers 16 FIRs

NEW DELHI: The MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) National Narcotics Helpline Portal has become a key asset in Delhi Police’s fight against drug trafficking. Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January 2025, the portal allows citizens to report narcotics offences anonymously via the 1933 helpline or online.

Integrated with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the portal enabled 16 actionable complaints between January and August, leading to major recoveries of heroin, ganja, psychotropic drugs, and liquor. FIRs were filed under the NDPS Act, IPC, Excise Act, and Gambling Act. Outer Delhi recorded the highest number of cases. Police urged the public to report offences through the MANAS helpline or UMANG app, assuring complete confidentiality.