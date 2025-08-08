Anti-Dalit move: ‘AAP disrupted SC welfare poll’

New Delhi: The elections to the statutory and ad-hoc committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi concluded on Wednesday, with BJP securing key posts in six ad-hoc and two statutory committees. However, the proceedings witnessed chaos as the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately disrupting the election for the committee on welfare of Scheduled Castes.

Leader of the House in MCD, Pravesh Wahi, alleged that AAP councillors attempted to derail the process by snatching ballot papers, damaging the ballot box, and scuffling with security personnel, forcing a postponement.

He termed AAP’s behaviour “anti-Dalit” and an insult to the Constitution. Wahi also criticised AAP’s past

record, claiming it failed to conduct committee elections during its tenure.