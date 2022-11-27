Another video of Jain from Tihar surfaces

New Delhi: A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday.



Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders. "Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

Earlier this month, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing "special treatment" to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the ED. Sources had said that the suspended officer, Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex and was from the DANICS cadre.

Jain could be seen in earlier purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking direction to Tihar officials to provide him special food items according to his religious beliefs. Special judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the application noting the jail administration's submission that no special facility is provided to any prisoner and Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under law, like other inmates.

The application had also sought a direction to the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up.

It had alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison. The jail administration, however, had opposed the application, saying Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under law, like other prisoners.