Another Mughal Garden renamed in Capital, this time at Delhi Univ

New Delhi: Mughal Garden in Delhi University’s North Campus has been renamed as ‘Gautam Buddha Centenary’ Garden, an official said on Monday.

The garden does not have a Mughal design, was the rationale given by the university behind the rechristening, which was done on January 27.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan too had on Saturday changed the name of its famed Mughal Gardens to ‘Amrit Udyan.’

A university official, who did not wish to be named, said that the coinciding of the name change was a matter of chance, and that the varsity had come to the decision after a prolonged discussion with its Garden Committee.

“The competent authority of the University of Delhi has approved the name of the garden (opposite the Vice Regal Lodge) with the statue of Gautam Buddha in its centre as Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta, in a notification dated January 27.

The Gautam Buddha statue has been standing in the garden for at least 15 years.

The official said the garden was neither built by the Mughals nor has it a Mughal garden design.

A typical Mughal garden — based on Persian architectural design — features canals and pools along the axes, as well as fountains and waterfalls, and over time also came to incorporate such features as terraces, and water channels lined with concrete or blue tiles.

“The Mughal gardens have specific designs with a pond, running water, and two cones of fountains on either side. Mughal gardens have fruit and flower trees. You can see at the Taj Mahal and other

places that the Mughal garden has fruit trees, especially of peach and litchi. None of these features are in this garden,” the official said.

The official highlighted that many botanists and people with knowledge of gardens have pointed it out.

Asked about the timing of the name change, the official said the university is going to host a flower show in March so they decided to change the park’s name ahead of it.