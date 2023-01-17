Another gang of online fraudsters busted: Cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a gang of cyber frauds and arrested two accused persons, the cops said on Tuesday. The accused persons have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (39) and Praveen Kumar (38), both are residents of Bihar’s Madhubani district.



The gang used to give advertisements on social media for visa interviews through a renowned company — VFS global. The fraudsters have cheated over 500 people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Shweta Chauhan said.

The DCP further said that a complaint was registered on December 22, 2022, in the cyber police station (Central district) under sections of cheating in which the complainant stated that his friend Sheeju (based in Poland) has requested manpower supply there and asked him to arrange candidates for him from India. Meanwhile, he came across a FB page about Aryan Travels wherein they claimed to provide an approved agent for arranging appointments with VFS.

The company manages the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its client governments. The complainant called over the given number and the receiver confirmed his name as Ranjan and informed that he can arrange appointments with a nominal charge of Rs 35,000 per candidate which was later negotiated to Rs 30,000 per candidate.

The complainant gave the details of 76 people to him and Rs 17,60,500 was transferred by the complainant to the bank accounts provided by Ranjan, Chauhan said. After a few days, Ranjan sent the appointments via email. When the candidates went to the concerned office, it was found that the appointment letters were fake, DCP said.