Announces new integrated secretariat for Delhi depts

New Delhi: In a landmark announcement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday declared that Delhi will soon have a modern, integrated secretariat that will bring all government departments under one roof. The decision, aimed at improving administrative efficiency and working conditions for officials, marks a significant shift in Delhi’s governance infrastructure.

The announcement came during the launch of the “Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi” cleanliness campaign at the Department of Women and Child Development’s office in Kashmere Gate. Visibly disturbed by the poor state of the premises, the Chief Minister expressed her displeasure over the condition of government offices and stressed the urgent need for change. “It is shocking to think how officials entrusted with ensuring good governance in Delhi can work effectively in such deplorable circumstances,” CM Gupta said. “The ceilings are leaking, the furniture is broken, there are no proper chairs to

sit on, cupboards are damaged, and the fans are in such poor condition that they could fall at any moment.”

She noted that the building, which caught fire in 2021, has not yet been fully restored.

“Are we forcing our officials to work while putting their lives at risk?” she questioned.

Announcing the need for an integrated secretariat, the Chief Minister said, “We will take steps in this direction starting today. A suitable location will be identified where the new Delhi Secretariat can be established, enabling all departments to function under one roof. We cannot leave our officials to work in such miserable conditions any longer.”

Taking a dig at the previous administration, she remarked, “Those who called themselves an ‘educated government’ were busy building lavish offices for themselves, but failed to provide even basic facilities essential for the working of our officials. The ones who spent Rs 70 crore on their own office couldn’t spend even a few crores on these departments.”

Officials said preliminary planning for the secretariat project will begin immediately, with consultations on design, location, and construction timeline expected in the coming weeks. The move is expected to improve inter-departmental coordination and ensure a safer, more dignified work environment for government staff.