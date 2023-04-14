‘Anjali Singh was dragged to death intentionally’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has justified the invoking of murder charge in its charge sheet against four of the seven men accused of dragging to death a 20-year-old woman in a car, saying they had ample opportunities to save the victim but they “intentionally and knowingly” dragged her for kilometres together.



Anjali Singh, an employee of an event management firm, was allegedly dragged under a car for kilometres on December 31 night before she succumbed to serious wounds while still under the car.

Police, in their 800-page charge sheet, said “in furtherance of their ill intention, plan and active participation” Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun “finally killed” the victim Anjali Singh in a “gruesome manner.”

According to a portion of the final probe report, the investigation has revealed that the offence was committed in two parts first, when the accused hit the victim, and second, when they reversed the car and then drove it around, dragging the victim for a very long distance.

It said the “guilty intent” and “knowledge” of the accused were established by the fact that they stopped the car around 500-600 metres from the place of the incident, following which two of them sitting behind and a third sitting next to the driver came out to check whether the victim was still stuck under the

wheels.

According to information gleaned from witness testimony, CCTV cameras footage, and other evidence, at the time of incident, the four accused were present inside the car, the charge sheet said.

Amit Khanna was driving the car with Manoj Mittal sitting beside him and Mithun and Krishan in the back seat,

it said.