Anganwadis told to ensure warmth for vulnerable

New Delhi: Aiming to protect vulnerable populations across the Capital amid the prevailing cold, the Delhi government has directed Anganwadi centres to ensure warm clothing for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, and conduct indoor activities for children to safeguard their health. The Women and Child Development Department on Friday directed all district officers to ensure strict implementation of the Winter Action Plan at every Anganwadi centre in view of the harsh conditions, and stressed the need to protect children, besides pregnant and lactating women.

There are 10,897 Anganwadi centres in the national capital.

According to the plan, Anganwadi staff have been instructed to ensure that all children attending the centres are properly dressed in winter clothing. Parents have also been advised to send children to the centres only after ensuring they are adequately protected from the cold.

It stated that pregnant and lactating women visiting the centres are to be encouraged to wear sufficient warm clothing, while Anganwadi workers and helpers must also remain suitably dressed while on duty.

To prevent exposure to cold, mats or carpets are to be spread on floors so that children do not come in direct contact with cold surfaces. Doors and windows are to be kept shut to avoid entry of cold air, while adequate ventilation should be ensured, preferably during sunshine hours, the plan stated.

It mentioned that drinking water is to be provided at room temperature or slightly warm, and regular cleaning of indoor spaces is to be carried out to prevent dust and seasonal infections.