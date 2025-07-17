Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs to be revamped

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) are set to be transformed into world-class multi-modal transport hubs, offering airport-like facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the Delhi government’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, the terminals will be redesigned with modern architecture, integrated transport modes and a mix of commercial, residential and green spaces, they added.

The project is being developed through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is the project-management consultant and Ernst & Young (EY) the transaction advisor to bring in private partners, an official said.

With no capital investment from the government, land-value capture through real estate and commercial development will fund the ISBT overhaul, the official said.

As part of major infrastructure upgrade, the redevelopment plan includes elevated concourses, connecting various transit systems like ISBT, RRTS (Namo Bharat trains) and metro stations, vehicle-free pedestrian zones, commercial frontages along the Ring Road and modern lounges and departure zones stacked vertically, the official added.

Sarai Kale Khan’s 32-acre redevelopment includes higher FAR, expanded bus bays, and upgraded passenger facilities. Anand Vihar’s capacity will nearly double by 2053.

Green zones, residential areas, and public plazas are planned. Kashmere Gate ISBT will also be redeveloped.