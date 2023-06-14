AMRIT pharmacy inaugurated at AIIMS

New Delhi: To provide medicines at affordable rates and to enhance patient care, an AMRIT pharmacy was inaugurated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy has 13 dedicated counters and is going to be operated round the clock. The extended working hours will provide invaluable to individuals seeking urgent medical attention or requiring immediate access to essential medications.



According to the statement issued by the AIIMS, presently, the pharmacy offers an extensive range of approximately 1,500 drug formulations which is going to cover a wide spectrum of medical conditions. The statement also states that the pharmacy is committed to expanding its inventory based on the evolving demands of patients. This commitment ensures that patients are always going to find the medications they require, regardless of the diagnosis or treatment prescribed by their healthcare providers.