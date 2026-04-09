Amity student drowns in water-filled pit

Noida: A final-year Amity University student drowned in a water-filled pit near the Supernova construction site in Sector 94 on Wednesday evening, shortly after completing his final examination.



The deceased, Harshit Bhatt from Indirapuram, had gone to the spot with four friends to celebrate. Police said he entered the pit to bathe but did not return. After being alerted, a Sector 126 police team and private divers launched a search. He was pulled out and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have informed the family and begun further investigation.