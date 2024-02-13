Amity School gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found

New Delhi: The Amity International School in Pushp Vihar here received a bomb threat email on Monday morning but nothing suspicious was found by the local police and bomb detection squad, officials said.



DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said the email was received in the wee hours but the school administration spotted it a few hours later.

“As soon we received the call regarding the threat at about 8.30 am, local police along with BDT (bomb detection team) reached the spot” Chauhan said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code will be registered in the matter.

Another officer said that the sender of the email threatened that explosives were planted at several locations in the school.

“The sender also demanded some money,” the officer said.

In an official statement, Ameeta Mohan, principal of Amity International School, Pushp Vihar said classes have been called off for Tuesday as a precautionary safety measure.

“We received a bomb threat via email and we immediately took precautions and informed the police. The police took prompt action and have been very supportive. They are investigating the source of the email and taking necessary action. We have closed the school for tomorrow as a precautionary safety measure in the interest of our parents and students,” the statement read.

“We will now await further guidance by the police after all their checks and investigations today and tomorrow and keep you updated,” it added.

Speaking to PTI, Savita Mehta, vice president (communications) of Amity Education group, said even as classes were called off, pre-scheduled exams were held after the school premises were searched by the police and bomb detection team.

“We have around 400 cameras around the premises of the school and ample security guards. As soon as we received the information, we informed the police,” Mehta said.

“Classes have been called off for Monday and Tuesday. However, exams were held as per schedule for some of the classes as the premises were already searched,” she added.